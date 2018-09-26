Sandeep Varma’s short film Kahanibaaz explores the twisted consequences of repressed anger and helplessness. It centres on a cab driver (Ashish Vidyarthi) who agrees to take a married couple to Shirdi. When he witnesses the husband (Sasho Saarathy) snapping at his wife (Rhea Rai), the taxi driver gets agitated and decides to narrate a story to them.

Kahanibaaz is inspired by an audio series of the same name by the music streaming app Gaana. Hosted by Vidyarthi, the podcast features Indian adaptations of popular English short stories. The short film can be watched on the YouTube channel Large Short Films.