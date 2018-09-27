In the new trailer of Creed II, the stakes are high as a new generation picks up the threads of an old rivalry. Directed by Steven Caple Jr, the sports drama is the eighth installment in the Rocky film series and a direct sequel to Ryan Coogler’s Creed (2015)

Creed II centres on Adonis Creed (Michael B Jordan), who wants to take on Viktor, the son of Ivan Drago (Hans Lundgren), a Russian boxer who had killed Adonis’s father in the ring in Rocky IV (1985). Adonis’s mentor is Rocky Balboa (Sylvester Stallone), who was also the best friend of his father, Apollo Creed. In the trailer, Rocky asks him to reconsider his decision to fight Viktor.

Creed II stars real-life boxer Florian Munteanu as Viktor and Tessa Thompson as Adonis’s partner Bianca. The Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer and Warner Bros production will be in theatres in the United States of America on November 21 and in the UK on November 30.