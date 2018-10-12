Ryan Coogler will return to write and direct the sequel to Marvel Studios’ Black Panther, The Hollywood Reporter said. The publication, citing sources, said Coogler had “quietly closed a deal” with the company.

Coogler’s Black Panther, released in February, was a massive hit for Marvel, grossing approximately $1.3 billion in 48 markets worldwide.

The 18th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Black Panther chronicles the events following the return of T’Challa/Black Panther (Chadwick Boseman) to the African kingdom of Wakanda to take the throne after his father’s death. Black Panther also starred Micheal B Jordan, Letitia Wright, Lupita Nyong’o, Angela Bassett, Danai Gurira, and Daniel Kaluuya.

This was the first Marvel Cinematic Universe film led by a black superhero, the first featuring a predominantly black cast and the first with a black director. Boseman’s superhero was introduced in Captain America: Civil War (2016).

Coogler is likely to begin writing the script of the sequel next year, and production will begin late 2019 or early 2020, The Hollywood Reporter said. The director is currently working on Michael B Jordan-starrer Wrong Answer, and is also the executive producer of LeBron James’s sequel of Space Jam and Steven Caple Jr’s Creed II.