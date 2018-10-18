Orange Is The New Black, Netflix’s prison-set drama, will end after its upcoming seventh season, which is expected to be premiered in mid-2019. The makers broke the news on the show’s official Twitter account on Wednesday through a goodbye video.

Warning: This may make you cry. The Final Season, 2019. #OITNB pic.twitter.com/bUp2yY0aoK — Orange Is the New... (@OITNB) October 17, 2018

Centred on the experiences of inmates of a prison for women in New York City, the hit show is one of Netflix’s first original series and was premiered in July 2013. The show is based on Piper Kerman’s memoir Orange Is the New Black: My Year in a Women’s Prison (2010) and has a rich ensemble cast that includes Taylor Schilling, Laura Prepon, Uzo Aduba, Danielle Brooks, Natasha Lyonne, Taryn Manning and Laverne Cox. The show has won four Emmys Awards out of 19 nominations.

“After seven seasons, it’s time to be released from prison,” creator in Jenji Kohan said in a statement. “I will miss all the badass ladies of Litchfield and the incredible crew we’ve worked with. My heart is orange but fade to black.”

In an interview to the New York Times in 2017, Kohan had said that she was “leaning towards” ending the show after seven seasons.