Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan find love amidst disaster, Titanic style, in the teaser of Abhishek Kapoor’s Kedarnath. The film is set in the backdrop of the 2013 North India floods that ravaged Uttarakhand, killing close to 5,700.

The teaser offers glimpses of the picturesque pilgrimage town of Kedarnath being wrecked by storm and floods. Rajput and Khan’s characters struggle to fight nature’s fury with love. According to reports, Rajput plays Mansoor, a porter, while Khan’s Mukku is a pilgrim. The RSVP and Guy In The Sky Pictures production will be released on December 7 after several production delays.

Play Kedarnath.

The film’s first poster was released earlier on Tuesday. Sara Ali Khan, daughter of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, makes her Bollywood debut with this film. She will be seen next in Rohit Shetty’s Simmba, which hits theatres on December 28.

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan... Presenting the first look poster of #Kedarnath... Teaser out at 12 noon tomorrow... Directed by Abhishek Kapoor... Produced by Ronnie Screwvala and Pragya Kapoor... 7 Dec 2018 release... #KedarnathPoster pic.twitter.com/f4VXL6bhX7 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 29, 2018

Kedarnath has been written by Kanika Dhillon, screenwriter of Anurag Kashyap’s Manmarziyaan which hit screens in September this year. The cinematography is by Tushar Kanti Ray and the music is by Amit Trivedi.

Kapoor’s last film was Fitoor (2016), an adaptation of Charles Dickens’s novel Great Expectations. His directorial credits also include Rock On! (2008) and Kai Po Che (2013)