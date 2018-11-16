Rob Marshall’s Mary Poppins Returns, starring Emily Blunt, will be released in India on January 4, 2019, three weeks after it opens in the United States of America on December 19.

A sequel to Julie Andrews’s popular musical Mary Poppins (1964), the film stars Blunt as the nanny with magical powers who returns to help the next generation of the Banks family cope with a personal tragedy. Pixie Davies, Nathanael Saleh and Joel Dawson play the Banks children, Lin-Manuel Miranda plays enthusiastic lamp-lighter Jack, Emily Mortimer and Ben Wishaw play Jane and Michael Banks and Meryl Streep plays Topsy Turvy Poppins, Mary’s eccentric cousin. The cast includes Colin Firth and Dick Van Dyke. A video depicting glimpses of Mary’s entry into the Banks house was released on Thursday.

Rob Marshall’s credits include the Academy-Award wining Chicago (2002) and Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides (2012).