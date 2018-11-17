Streaming platform ZEE5’s upcoming Tamil web series Alarm revolves around a police officer who has to race against time. A teaser of the series was released on Saturday.

Starring Prem Kumar (Vikram Vedha, Sarkar) in the lead role, the series traces the journey of a police officer who has 12 hours to save an abducted young woman. The hunt also “leads to a massive crackdown on a prostitution ring in Chennai”, according to the official synopsis.

The dialogue-free video offers glimpses of Prem Kumar and his squad in hot pursuit. The series, which also stars Anjali Rao, Subhadra and Girija, will be premiered on the streaming platform on November 22.