Marathi actress Saie Tamhankar plays a popular actress who is unknowingly being filmed for a movie by an obsessive fan in the upcoming ZEE5 web series Date With Saie.

Directed by Marathi filmmaker Dnyanesh Zoting (Half Ticket, Raakshas), the series follows Saie Tamhankar as she gets acquainted with Himanshu (Rohit Kokate), who is introduced to her as a banker. Himanshu, it turns out, has been filming their interactions all along, with plans to turn them into a movie. Tamhankar’s character soon finds out that she is trapped in a plot more sinister than she had imagined.

The series also stars Amey Wagh, Siddharth Chandekar, Lalit Prabhakar, Parna Pethe, Shreya Bugade, Girija Oak Godbole and Pooja Thombre as themselves.

Date With Saie will be available for streaming on the digital platform from December 5.