The teasers of all four Southern remakes of Vikas Bahl’s Kangana Ranaut-starrer Queen (2014) were released on Friday. The Tamil remake, titled Paris Paris, stars Kajal Aggarwal as a young woman who sets out alone to the French capital on her honeymoon after her fiance calls off their wedding. The film has been directed by Ramesh Aravind and also stars Shashi Varun, Gary Fishchmann, Thirunavukkarasu and Vinaya Prasad.

Play Paris Paris (2019).

The Telugu remake, That is Mahalakshmi, has been directed by Prashanth Varma. The film stars Tamannaah Bhatia as the titular character alongside Siddhu, Guillermo Uria Viar and Geetanjali.

Play That is Mahalakshmi (2019).

Zam Zam is the name of the Malayalam remake starring Manjima Mohan, Aram Arakelyan, Aram Santini and Shibani Dandekar. The film has been directed by Neelakanta.

Play Zam Zam (2019).

Ramesh Aravind has also directed the Kannada remake with Parul Yadav in the lead. Titled Butterfly, the film also stars Shashi Varun, Alan Santini, Gary Fischman and Dharmendra Urs.

The soundtrack of all four films is by Amit Trivedi, who was also the composer for Queen. All remakes have been produced by Manu Kumar’s Mediente Films. The release dates are yet to be announced.