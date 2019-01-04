Vivek Oberoi will star as Narendra Modi in a biopic about the Indian Prime Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party leader, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh confirmed on Friday. Titled PM Narendra Modi, the film will be directed by Omung Kumar (Mary Kom, Bhoomi).

Sandip Ssingh is producing the film and it is set to go on floors in mid January.

The Modi biopic joins a long list of upcoming political biographical dramas, including Anupam Kher-starrer The Accidental Prime Minister about Manmohan Singh’s time leading the United Progressive Alliance government, J Jayalalithaa biopic The Iron Lady with Nithya Menen as the former Tamil Nadu chief minister, and the web series adaptation of Sagarika Ghose’s Indira Gandhi biography, starring Vidya Balan.

Oberoi, whose credits include the Hindi films Company (2002), Saathiya (2002) and Yuva (2004), was last seen in the Tamil movie Vivegam (2018). His next is the Telugu drama Vinaya Vidheya Rama. He also leads the Amazon Prime Video web series Inside Edge (2017), which has been renewed for a second season.

The timing of the Modi biopic has raised eyebrows, since it will be in production just weeks before Modi plunges into a re-election campaign for the Lok Sabha election – a point raised by some alert Twitter users.

