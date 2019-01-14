Star India’s streaming platform Hotstar has launched Hotstar Specials, a space for original content in different formats and genres, according to a press note released on Monday.

Among the actors and filmmakers who have been roped in under Hotstar’s new venture are Salman Khan, Shekhar Kapur, Neeraj Pandey, Kabir Khan, Nikkhil Advani, Ram Madhvani, , Sudhir Mishra, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Nagesh Kukunoor, Mahesh Manjrekar and Rohan Sippy. The list includes Vishal Furia, Venkat Prabhu, television director Debbie Rao and animation entrepreneur and writer Sharad Devarajan.

Hotstar Specials will feature a range of Indian stories “mounted on a big scale, unconstrained by format”, the press note read. “With the mobile phone leading an explosion in the number of screens in the country, we feel that our content also needs to reinvent and boldly move forward,” Sanjay Gupta, the Managing Director of Star India, said in the press note. “With Hotstar Specials we hope to create the biggest Indian stories delivered to a billion screens.”