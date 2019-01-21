Aditya Dhar’s Uri: The Surgical Strike, a dramatisation of the Indian Army’s military operation against terrorist camps in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in 2016, is already on its way to becoming one of the year’s top grossers. The RSVP Movies production has made an estimated Rs 108-odd crore at the box office since its release on January 11.

The film stars Vicky Kaushal as Vihaan Singh Shergill, an Army major who leads the operation into PoK. Paresh Rawal plays a character modelled on National Security Adviser Ajit Doval. The cast includes Yami Gautam, Kirti Kulhari, Mohit Raina and Rajit Kapur playing a version of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Play Challa, Uri: The Surgical Strike (2019).

Aditya Dhar’s debut feature was released alongside another first film by a director. The Accidental Prime Minister, based on Sanjaya Baru’s 2014 memoir of the same name, has earned an estimated Rs 22 crore since January 11. The movie stars Anupam Kher as former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and traces his struggles to keep his office free from the interference of Sonia Gandhi and the Congress party. Akshaye Khanna plays Sanjaya Baru in the film.

The continued strong showing of Uri meant a sluggish opening weekend for Why Cheat India. Soumik Sen’s movie clocked under Rs six crore by the end of Sunday. Emraan Hashmi plays a proxy examination scam tycoon who gets undeserving candidates into colleges of their choice. Produced by Hashmi and Ellipsis Films, Why Cheat India (previously titled Cheat India) marks the Hindi debut of Shreya Dhanwanthary.

Rohit Shetty’s Simmba, released on December 28, continues to attract moviegoers. The Ranveer-Singh starrer has logged nearly Rs 235 crore since its release.