The trailer of the second season of the fantasy drama series American Gods is out. Actors Ricky Whittle and Ian McShane return for the eight-episode season, which will be premiered on Amazon Prime Video on March 11, with new episodes every week.

The show, based on Neil Gaiman’s novel of the same name, follows the conflict between the traditional mythological gods and a new pantheon of deities born from society’s “modern love of money, technology, media, celebrity and drugs,” according to the official synopsis.

Whittle plays Shadow Moon (Ricky Whittle) who, in season one, meets a strange man named Mr Wednesday (McShane) after being released from prison and soon becomes involved in the battle between gods. “Wars a coming Shadow,” Wednesday tells Shadow in the trailer. “I have a big role for you.”

Also starring Emily Browning, Pablo Schreiber, Crispin Glover, Orlando Jones, Yetide Badaki, Bruce Langley, Mousa Kraish and Omid Abtahi, American Gods has been produced by Freemantle. Gaiman serves as executive producer alongside Jesse Alexander, Craig Cegielski, Scott Hornbacher and others.