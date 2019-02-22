Shonali Bose’s The Sky is Pink, starring Farhan Akhtar, Priyanka Chopra and Zaira Wasim, will be out on October 11, the makers announced on Thursday.

The film is based on the life of Indian motivational speaker Aisha Chaudhary, who died aged 19 in 2015 after contracting the respiratory illness pulmonary fibrosis during a bone marrow transplant. Wasim (Dangal, Secret Superstar) plays Aisha, while Akhtar and Chopra star as her parents. Rohit Saraf (Dear Zindagi, Hichki) is also a part of the cast.

The film has been co-produced by RSVP Movies, Roy Kapur Films, Chopra’s Purple Pebble Pictures and Ivanhoe Pictures (the producers of Crazy Rich Asians).

This is Chopra’s first Hindi film after Jai Gangaajal (2016) her Hollywood projects, including the television drama Quantico (2015-18) and the films Baywatch (2017) and Isn’t It Romantic (2019).

Bose has previously directed Amu (2005) and Margarita with a Straw (2015).