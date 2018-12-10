Ivanhoe Pictures, which bankrolled the 2018 Hollywood hit Crazy Rich Asians, has come on board to co-produce Priyanka Chopra-starrer The Sky Is Pink, Variety reported.

The Hindi film, written and directed by Shonali Bose (Margarita With A Straw), also stars Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim. It is based on the life of Indian motivational speaker Aisha Chaudhary, who died aged 19 in 2015 after contracting pulmonary fibriosis, a respiratory illness, during a bone marrow transplant. Production is underway.

This is Chopra’s first Indian film since Jai Gangaajal (2016) and following her international success with ABC thriller Quantico and several Hollywood projects. Chopra is co-producing The Sky is Pink.

The film’s other producers are Ronnie Screwvala’s RSVP Movies and Siddharth Roy Kapur’s Roy Kapur Pictures.

“Partnering with Ivanhoe will help us leverage their strong distribution prowess in non-traditional markets for Indian films, while in turn this collaboration strengthens their association with the Indian film industry,” Roy Kapur said in a statement to Variety.

Ivanhoe Pictures merged with Sidney Kimmel Entertainment in 2017 to form SK Global to finance films across the world, with a focus on Asia.