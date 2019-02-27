Sridevi-starrer Mom, the screen icon’s last film before her death on February 24 last year, will be released in China on March 22. Producers Zee Studios made the announcement on Wednesday, close on the heels of the actress’s first death anniversary.

Directed by Ravi Udyawar, Mom (2017) follows a woman who seeks to avenge her step-daughter’s rape. The revenge thriller also stars Sajal Ali, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Akshaye Khanna and Adnan Siddiqui. Sridevi,who died of accidental drowning in a bathtub in Dubai, posthumously won the National Film Award last year for her performance in Mom.

“Mom is a film that has connected with both mothers and audiences from every region,” Boney Kapoor, Sridevi’s husband said in a press release. “This is Sri’s last film and our aim is to tell this beautiful story and showcase her most remembered last film to as many people as possible.”

Sridevi also appeared in a cameo in Aanand L Rai’s Zero, which was released in December 2018.

China has become a major market for Indian films since the success of Aamir Khan-starrer 3 Idiots (2009) there. Khan’s popularity (his Dangal and Secret Superstar became blockbusters in the Asian country) opened the market to other Bollywood releases, including Bajrangi Bhaijaan (2015), Hindi Medium, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha and Mersal (2017).

