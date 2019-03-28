A late-night encounter takes a nightmarish turn in the upcoming Hotstar Specials web series Criminal Justice, the trailer of which was released on Thursday. Starring Vikrant Massey, Jackie Shroff, Pankaj Tripathi, Anupriya Goenka and Mita Vashisht, the series is a remake of the acclaimed 2008 BBC show of the same name. Vishal Furia and Tigmanshu Dhulia are the directors.

Massey plays Aditya, who, after giving an attractive passenger a ride in his cab one night, winds up at her home. One alcohol-fuelled hook up later, he wakes up to find his companion dead, and blood on his hands. All evidence points to him, but Aditya insists he’s innocent. Trouble is, he doesn’t remember much about that night. In comes Tripathi’s lawyer, who claims he can get Aditya out of prison but whose means are controversial. Shroff plays Aditya’s father in the series, while Goenka and Vashisht are investigators. Tripathi and Massey were earlier seen together in Amazon Prime Video’s Mirzapur, which is due for a second season.

The full trailer can be streamed on Hotsar and Hotstar Special’s Twitter account, while a shorter version is out on YouTube. Co-produced by Applause Entertainment and BBC Studios India, the series will be released on Hotstar on April 5.

A one night stand turns into a nightmare for Aditya, when he wakes up with blood on his hands. Is he #GuiltyorNot? #CriminalJustice, coming to #HotstarSpecials on 5 April. pic.twitter.com/e1nFcMK1ik — Hotstar Specials (@HotstarSpecials) March 27, 2019

The story is an adaptation of the five-episode first season of Criminal Justice, which featured Ben Whishaw as the murder accused. The BBC series, directed by Peter Moffat, returned for another five-episode run in 2009, with a new storyline and cast.