The plot of Abhishek Varman’s 1940s-set Kalank came into view in the full-length trailer released by Dharma Productions and Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment on Wednesday. Roop (Alia Bhatt) becomes the second wife of Dev (Aditya Roy Kapur) with the blessings of his wife (Sonakshi Sinha). Enter the kohl-eyed and buff Zafar (Varun Dhawan), who seduces Roop and introduces her to the wonders of his Moulin Rogue-like pleasure quarter.

I am married, Roop tells Zafar. Who wants to exchange vows, he coolly replies. Dev’s father (Sanjay Dutt) warns Zafar to back off. Madhuri Dixit, playing a courtesan, mutters about an illegitimate child. Events come to a head just in time for the Partition, with Kunal Kemmu playing a religious zealot and Zafar trying to right his mistakes.

The story of Kalank is attributed to Shibani Bathija (Fanaa, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, My Name is Khan) and the screenplay to director Abhishek Varman (2 States). Binod Pradhan has lensed the film, and Pritam has scored it. Kalank will be released on April 17.