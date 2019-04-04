“Who said autism is a disease? It is a developmental disorder,” Fahadh Faasil thunders when he sees Nithya (Sai Pallavi), an autistic woman, in chains in a cell in the teaser of the Malayalam film Athiran. The 40-second teaser of the psychological thriller was released on Tuesday.

Directed by Vivek, Athiran has been written by PF Mathews (Ee.Ma.Yau). The story is by Vivek. Produced by Century Investments, the film also stars Atul Kulkarni, Renji Panicker, Shanti Krishna, Prakash Raj, Surabhi and Sudev, and is scheduled to be released on April 12.

Faasil was last seen in Thiagarajan Kumararaja’s Super Deluxe (2019) and Madhu C Narayan’s Kumbalangi Nights (2019), while Sai Pallavi co-starred with Dhanush in Maari 2 (2018).