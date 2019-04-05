In Justin Kelly’s upcoming film JT LeRoy, Kristen Stewart dons two personalities: an androgynous young woman and a scamming literary persona. The trailer of Justin Kelly’s JT LeRoy was released on Thursday.

Based on Savannah Knoop’s memoir Girl Boy Girl: How I Became JT Leroy (2008), the film traces the life of Knoop (Stewart) as she goes on to dupe the literary world by taking on the identity of JT LeRoy, her novelist sister-in-law literary persona. The film is based on Knoop’s real-life experiences in the early 2000s, where she was persuaded by American author Laura Albert to take on the identity of her literary avatar.

“Together, they embark on a wild ride of double lives, infiltrating the Hollywood and literary elite, only to discover who they are while pretending to be someone else,” the official synopsis reads. Laura Dern (Blue Velvet, Big Little Lies) stars as Albert in the movie, which also features Kelvin Harrison Jr, Courtney Love, with Jim Sturgess and Diane Kruger.

The film is scheduled to be released on April 26.