Shreyas Talpade is the mastermind behind an examination and admissions racket in Varanasi in Ashwini Chaudhary’s upcoming film Setters. A two-minute trailer reveals Talpade’s character Apurva approaching meritorious students to stand in for candidates for entrance examinations. Apurva soon has to go on the run after Aftab Shivdasani’s police officer and his team get on his trail.

The film is set in Varanasi, Jaipur, Mumbai and Delhi. Setters, which also stars Sonnalli Seygall, Vijay Raaz, Ishita Dutta, Pavan Malhotra, Jameel Khan and Manurishi Chadha, will be released on May 3. The story is credited to Chaudhary (Jodi Breakers, Good Boy, Bad Boy) and Vikash Mani, and the screenplay is by Siraj Ahmed.

Emraan Hashmi’s Why Cheat India (2019) tackled a similar subject. Talpade said in a recent interview to IANS that the two films were different.