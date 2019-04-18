ALTBalaji’s upcoming series Baarish is about the romance between Anuj, a wealthy businessman, and Gauravi, a middle-class jewellery shop assistant. Mumbai’s famed monsoon has a role to play in the relationship, bringing dark clouds along with silver linings.

The series stars Sharman Joshi (3 Idiots, Rang De Basanti) and Asha Negi (Pavitra Rishta). “An unexpected marriage arranged by both their families ties them together in a relationship under transactional situations. However, it doesn’t take them long to fall in love with each other, when the rains decide to write their destiny,” the show’s official synopsis reads.

The series has been directed by Nandita Mehra, and will be out on the streaming platform on April 25. The cast includes Priya Banerjee, Vikram Chauhan and Saahil Shroff.