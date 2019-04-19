American cinema’s popular demented doll Chucky gets a fitting update in Lars Klevberg’s reboot of Don Mancini’s slasher film series Child’s Play. The doll, voiced by Mark Hamill, is an artificial intelligence-powered robotic device.

Produced by David Katzenberg and Seth Grahame-Smith of horror film It (2017) fame, Child’s Play revolves around Andy Barclay (Gabriel Bateman), a lonely 13-year-old who finds company in Chucky the doll, who is connected to a smart home assistant service. Things take an ugly turn when Chucky goes rogue and embarks on a killing spree. The original Child’s Play, which was released in 1988, has spawned six sequels including Child’s Play 2 (1990), Child’s Play 3 (1991), Bride of Chucky (1998), Seed of Chucky (2004), Curse of Chucky (2013) and Cult of Chucky (2017).

The reboot stars Aubrey Plaza (Parks And Recreation) as Andy’s mother and Brian Tyree Henry (Atlanta) as an investigating officer. The horror film is scheduled to be released on June 21.