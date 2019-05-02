Television network HBO has released a new set of images from the upcoming fourth episode of the eighth and final season of Game of Thrones. The zombie White Walker army was vanquished in the third episode The Long Night, bringing the series back to its main theme: the lengths to which men and women will go to gain or hold on to power.

If Arya Stark was the heroine of The Long Night episode, Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) looks all set to be the most valuable player in the fourth. Daenerys has resolved to checkmate Westerosi queen Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey) at the capital, King’s Landing. The episode will clock nearly 80 minutes, and will be the final one in the series directed by David Nutter.

Missandei (Nathalie Emmanuel), Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) and Varys (Conleth Hill) in Game of Thrones. Courtesy HBO.

Cersei sat out the Battle of Winterfell in the warmth of King’s Landing, betting on the fact that her adversaries would be too tired and diminished in number to take her on. She has Euron Greyjoy (Pilou Asbaek) by her side, but Daenerys is getting ready to hop onto a ship yet again, along with two of her three surviving dragons.

Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey) and Euron Greyjoy (Pilou Asbaek) in Game of Thrones. Courtesy HBO.

Before the trip to King’s Landing, there are farewells to be said for all the brave warriors who were mowed down by the White Walkers. Among the confirmed deaths were Theon Greyjoy, Thoros, Lyanna Mormont, Jorah Mormont, Beric Dondarrion, Melisandre and the Dothraki and much of the Unsullied.

Game of Thrones season 8 episode 4. Courtesy HBO.

Jon Snow (Kit Harington) in Game of Thrones. Courtesy HBO.

Game of Thrones season 8 episode 4. Courtesy HBO.

Game of Thrones season 8 episode 4. Courtesy HBO.

The series is being shown in India on Hotstar and Star World. Game of Thrones will conclude on May 19. The final episode will be directed by the show’s creators and regular writers, DB Weiss and David Benioff.

