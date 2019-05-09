A meek young woman teams up with a con artist in the Netflix film Chopsticks, the teaser for which was released on Thursday.

The teaser introduces Mithila Palkar as Nirma, a translator for Chinese tourists who is excited to take her new car out for a spin in Mumbai. When the vehicle is stolen, she turns to Abhay Deol’s con man, named Artist, for help.

Directed by Hindi screenwriter Sachin Yardi (Traffic Signal, Kyaa Super Kool Hain Hum), the film has been produced by Viniyard Productions. The official synopsis describes Nirma as “an under-confident but talented girl, sidestepped at every stage of her life, who seeks out an enigmatic con to help recover her stolen car from a goat-loving, crazy Mumbai gangster”.

The film marks the first collaboration between Palkar, whose credits include Akarsh Khurana’s road trip movie Karwaan and the Netflix web series Little Things, and Deol, who was last seen in Faraz Haider’s Nanu Ki Jaanu (2018) and Aanand L Rai’s Zero (2018). Also starring Vijay Raaz, Chopsticks will be released on the streaming platform on May 31.