Navdeep Singh’s Laal Kaptaan, starring Saif Ali Khan, will be out on September 6, the makers announced on Twitter today.

A first look poster partially revealed Khan’s look as an ashen-faced Naga sadhu. The tagline goes: “Raakh se janmaa, raakh ho jane ko” (He was born from the ashes only to return to them). The cast reportedly includes Zoya Hussain, Neeraj Kabi and Manav Vij.

Previously titled Hunter, the film is set in 1780. According to previous interviews, Khan plays a “failed Naga sadhu, who has strong notions of revenge”, and the story has “an interesting take on love”. The film has been shot extensively in Rajasthan. On-set photos last year revealed Khan, sporting dreadlocks, wearing the uniform of possibly an East India Company soldier.

Singh has previously made Manorama Six Feet Under (2007) and NH10 (2015). Before the release of Laal Kaptaan, Khan will be seen reprising his role of police officer an Sartaj Singh in the second season of Netflix series Sacred Games.

