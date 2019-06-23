The Viral Fever’s latest web series is centred on a bickering family in small-town North India. Gullak follows the Mishras – Santosh, Shanti and their sons Annu and Aman – as they “savour the many flavours of a small-town life with a smattering of humour, wit and love”, says the official synopsis.

The trailer shows the Mishras locking horns on whether to buy a motorbike or a scooter, how to pronounce the word “inverter” and whether to put underclothes in the washing machine .

The series has been directed by Amrit Rajamouli. The cast includes Geetanjali Kulkarni, Jameel Khan, Vaibhav Raj Gupta and Harsh Mayar. Gullak will be released on the Sony LIV website on June 27.