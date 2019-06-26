Netflix released the teaser of its latest Indian original series, Typewriter. on Wednesday. Directed by Sujoy Ghosh (Badla, Kahaani), the Goa-set horror show will be released on the streaming platform on July 19.

The 15-second teaser shows a police officer (Purab Kohli) investigating three deaths that have one thing in common: the mysterious Bardez Villa.

The five-episode series follows a group of friends who try to track down a ghost that is haunting Bardez Villa. “When a new family moves into the haunted home, the crew finds it difficult to balance the demands of school and chores with the renewed urgency to solve the mystery,” according to the official synopsis.

The cast includes Paulami Ghosh, Samir Kochar, Arna Sharma, Aaryansh Malviya, Milkail Gandhi and Palash Kamble.

“Typewriter is a thrilling series which I hope has all the makings of a great weekend binge – mystery, friendship, and fear,” Ghosh said in a press note. “I am excited about consumers around the world engaging with Typewriter and reliving their childhood.”

Netflix’s most recent Indian original series was the dystopian drama Leila, which came out on June 14. Other upcoming series include Bard of the Blood, a thriller based on Bilal Siddiqui’s novel of the same name, and the second season of the gangster-cop drama Sacred Games.