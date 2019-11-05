This time, it’s Arjun Kapoor playing a historical figure protecting India from Muslims.

In Ashutosh Gowariker’s Panipat, Kapoor is Sadashiv Rao Bhau, the commander-in-chief of the third battle of Panipat that took place on January 14, 1761, between forces of the Maratha empire ruled by Balaji Baji Rao and Afghan forces led by Ahmad Shah Abdali. The Afghans, aided by Indian allies, defeated the Marathas in this battle. Sanjay Dutt plays Abdali and Mohnish Behl plays Balaji Baji Rao. Panipat will be released Mudassar Aziz’s Pati Patni aur Woh on December 6.

The trailer depicts Kapoor’s Sadashiv Rao Bhau as the ultimate protector of Maratha pride. Kriti Sanon plays Parvatibai, Sadashiv Rao’s second wife. While all seems to be going well for the Marathas, Abdali leads a force to attack India. Dutt’s Abdali snarls, “The peacock throne and the Kohinoor are gained with great difficulty. One can’t just snatch it.”

The story and screenplay are by Gowariker, Chandrashekhar Dhawalikar, Ranjeet Bahadur and Aditya Rawal. The music and background score are by Ajay-Atul. The supporting cast includes Padmini Kolhapure, Zeenat Aman, Kunal Kapoor, Suhasini Mulay, Mir Sarwar, Nawab Shah and Ravindra Mahajani.