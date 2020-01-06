After Sidharth Malhotra in Marjaavaan in 2019, it’s Aditya Roy Kapur’s turn to shed his pretty boy image. The noir-ish thriller Malang reunites a beefed-up Roy Kapur with his Aashiqui 2 director Mohit Suri. Disha Patani plays Roy Kapur’s lover, Kunal Kemmu is a partner or adversary, and Anil Kapoor is a rogue cop.

Unusually for a Bollywood trailer, Malang doesn’t reveal all its aces, choosing instead to show off the crowd-pulling bits (Patani in a bikini; copious drug-taking; the promise of violence). The story is by Aseem Arorra and the screenplay is by Aniruddha Guha. The movie will be out on February 7.