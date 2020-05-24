Viral Video Watch: Sam Neill and Helena Bonham Carter in ‘Das Fone Hell’ ‘Filmed on two continents over what (seemed like) five years’, this is a ‘profound and heartbreakingly candid insight into modern life’. Scroll Staff An hour ago Helena Bonham Carter in Das Fone Hell. HELENA BONHAM CARTER stars in this groundbreaking Cinema Quarantino Production DAS FONE HELL. At vast expense, filmed on two continents over what (seemed like) five years , this profound and heartbreakingly candid insight into Modern Life will shake you to the core (Pilates 101) pic.twitter.com/aVXCfvAyfd— Sam Neill (@TwoPaddocks) May 23, 2020 Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Helena Bonham Carter Das Fone Hell Sam Neill Read Comments Print