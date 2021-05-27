Movie trailers ‘Old’ trailer: A family ages overnight during a holiday in M Night Shyamalan’s new movie The adaptation of the graphic novel ‘Sandcastle’ stars Gael Garcia Bernal, Vicky Krieps, Thomasin McKenzie and Rufus Sewell. Out on July 23. Scroll Staff An hour ago Old (2021) | Universal Pictures Play Old (2021). Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Old trailer M Night Shyamalan Gael Garcia Bernal Respond to this article with a post Share your perspective on this article with a post on ScrollStack, and send it to your followers. Create a post Photo Video Audio Read Comments