Around the Web Watch: How sudden floods are ravaging Germany, Belgium, and the Netherlands At least 50 have died and hundreds of people are missing, with water gushing through the streets. Scroll Staff An hour ago This flooding in Germany today is hard to wrap your head around. It really seems like the planet is trying to tell us something pic.twitter.com/o5vCEpk8mk— Read Parable of the Sower by Octavia Butler (@JoshuaPotash) July 16, 2021 Firefighter among those killed by Germany floods.Fire brigade Vehicle submerged in flood water #Germany #floods #ClimateEmergency pic.twitter.com/Y2VmXdtbgB— Fridays For Future Uganda (@Fridays4FutureU) July 15, 2021 Drone footage shows the extent of damage in western Germany after heavy rain triggered severe floods.Dozens of people are still missing.Latest on this story here: https://t.co/tDlDebAN8h pic.twitter.com/dyW5i5TKne— Sky News (@SkyNews) July 15, 2021 VIDEO: Heavy damage after fatal floods in Germany.Massive flooding in western Germany has left dozens of people dead and caused significant damage pic.twitter.com/D7JVPbZUPm— AFP News Agency (@AFP) July 16, 2021 Residents of villages in Germany hit by floods have been rescued by helicopter. Dozens of people are known to have died so far.Read more here: https://t.co/bcMdUO2e4sRead more here: pic.twitter.com/a7gIU5g32M— Sky News (@SkyNews) July 15, 2021 Never seen this in Belgium #Verviers #flooding #floods pic.twitter.com/QC2PrHaPLB— Hatice AVCI 'Deniz' (@HaticeDenizAVCI) July 15, 2021 This is Pepinster today, small town in eastern Belgium.the strong currents are making rescue operations really difficult as those images show👇🏼#floods #Belgium pic.twitter.com/stoscdykVs— Bruno Boelpaep (@BrunoBoelpaep) July 15, 2021 FLASH FLOODS: Drone footage shows flooding in the Netherlands on Thursday, where the waters have damaged many homes in the southern province of Valkenburg. At least 42 people have died in Germany and dozens missing as swollen rivers caused by rainfall across western Europe. pic.twitter.com/4QFP8HUhMC— CBS News (@CBSNews) July 16, 2021 Grote Straat in Valkenburg op dit moment. #wateroverlast #Limburg @RTLnieuws pic.twitter.com/ZTdutppkZ2— Nils Rompen (@nilsrompen) July 15, 2021