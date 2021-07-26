Around the Web Watch: Parts of London flooded after heavy rainfall batters the UK capital Visuals from London showed streets and subways inundated after heavy thunderstorms hit the city on Sunday. Scroll Staff 28 minutes ago And now it’s London with your daily nightmare flood.Via @R0bday pic.twitter.com/hnONeAD2aw— Read Parable of the Sower by Octavia Butler (@JoshuaPotash) July 25, 2021 Anyone got a boat? #london #floodlondon #flood #storm #hackneywick pic.twitter.com/JSK11MG4z7— Callum Winn (@c_allumwinn) July 25, 2021 Okay so everyone who's in London, especially east London, stay tf home and avoid driving Floods everywherepic.twitter.com/9tWJ6A0Bzr— Jess²⁸ ☀️ loves Louis & Isaac 🐑 (@louislittlesuns) July 25, 2021 my trip to big sainsburys has not gone as planned #london #floods pic.twitter.com/RQM2dk3IzU— Sandy Downs (@sandy_downs) July 25, 2021 Cars and buses drive through deep water as torrential rain floods London pic.twitter.com/6P6CwkYCmR— The Sun (@TheSun) July 26, 2021 The rain in north London is extraordinary. Fear more floods. pic.twitter.com/MzXSuCjPtq— Linda Grant (@lindasgrant) July 25, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. London Flood Read Comments