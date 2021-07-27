Around the Web Watch: Scenes of waterlogging from Delhi’s Saket metro station area Train services were briefly halted at the station after water entered the platform. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Anyone for help?? Its current situation outside #SaketMetro Station ! #dmrc @OfficialDMRC @AAPDelhi @ArvindKejriwal @ndtv @aajtak @indiatvnews @htTweets @timesofindia @TimesNow pic.twitter.com/jCO8ADYrkP— Andy Vishwakarma ♥ (@Andy18one) July 27, 2021 Near Saket metro station Delhi #rslive pic.twitter.com/00wfvroEj5— RSLIVE (@imrslive) July 27, 2021 #DelhiRains #Delhi #SaketMetro #MetroRain water flooded Saket metro platform@ndtvindia @news24tvchannel @bstvlive @brajeshlive pic.twitter.com/gueoRqglJd— Abhishek Yadav🇮🇳🌾 (@Abhishek__SP) July 27, 2021 In a little rain there is a flood like situation in Delhi This video from Saket metro station.#delhirain #monsson #arvindkejariwal #delhimetro #mcd #ndmc pic.twitter.com/oV8tMlMewg— Arun kandpal (@arunkndpal222) July 27, 2021 Service updateNormal service has resumed at Saket metro station. Gate no. 1 is open for entry/exit. https://t.co/2rdsxSSKLi— Delhi Metro Rail Corporation I कृपया मास्क पहनें😷 (@OfficialDMRC) July 27, 2021 Also readHeavy rain in Delhi causes waterlogging in several areas Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Delhi Waterlogging