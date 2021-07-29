Around the Web Caught on TV: Mahua Moitra responds to allegations of calling BJP MP Nishikant Dubey ‘Bihari gunda’ ‘How could I have called someone a name when that person wasn’t present?’ Scroll Staff 2 hours ago BJP MP alleges abuse by @MahuaMoitra, TMC MP speaks #exclusively to @sardesairajdeep and responds to the allegations #NewsToday #MahuaMoitra #BJP #TMC #MonsoonSession pic.twitter.com/HJe9tJh0N0— IndiaToday (@IndiaToday) July 28, 2021 तृणमूल @AITCofficial ने बिहारी गुंडा शब्द का प्रयोग कर बिहार के साथ साथ पूरे हिन्दी भाषी लोगों को गाली दी है,@MamataOfficial जी आप के सांसद महुआ मोइत्रा की इस गाली ने उत्तर भारतीय व ख़ासकर हिंदी भाषी लोगों के प्रति आपके पार्टी के नफ़रत को देश के सामने लाया है।— Dr Nishikant Dubey (@nishikant_dubey) July 28, 2021 Am a bit amused by charges of name-calling. IT mtng did not happen because NO quorum - members did not attend. How can I call someone a name who was not even present!!Check attendance sheet!@ShashiTharoor , @KartiPC @NasirHussainINC @MdNadimulHaque6— Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) July 28, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Mahua Moitra Pegasus Read Comments