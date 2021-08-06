Viral Video Watch: British diplomat in India eats a dosa with his hand on the advice of Twitter followers The British High Commissioner to India Alex Ellis conducted a Twitter poll on how he should eat his dosa. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago 92% of Twitter is correct! It tastes better with the hand. ✋ಮಸಾಲೆ ದೋಸೆ | ಬೊಂಬಾಟ್ ಗುರು👌 | एकदम मस्त 🙌 https://t.co/fQJZ3bKfgW pic.twitter.com/xoBM2VEqxD— Alex Ellis (@AlexWEllis) August 5, 2021 So South India; how do I eat tomorrow’s dosa?— Alex Ellis (@AlexWEllis) August 4, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Viral video food Read Comments