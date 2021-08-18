As court clears Shashi Tharoor of charges, watch an old clip of Republic TV reporters hounding him
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor was absolved of involvement in his wife’s death though Arnab Goswami’s channel repeatedly insisted otherwise.
A Delhi court on Wednesday discharged Congress MP Shashi Tharoor in the case related to his wife Sunanda Pushkar’s death.
Pushkar was found dead in a five-star hotel suite in Delhi on January 17, 2014. The police had charged Tharoor with abetment to suicide and marital cruelty under Sections 306 (abetment of suicide) and 498A (cruelty by husband) of the Indian Penal Code in May 2018.
In a statement on Twitter, Tharoor called the judgement a “significant conclusion to a long nightmare which had enveloped me after the tragic passing of my late wife Sunanda”.
After Pushkar’s death, Republic TV had frequently insinuated that Tharoor had a role to play in the tragedy. The Congress MP had filed a defamation suit against Goswami in Delhi High Court in May 2017.
In September 2020, the Delhi High Court directed Goswami to exercise restraint while reporting on the case.
In their quest to prove Tharoor’s involvement in the case, reporters of Republic TV had been seen hounding the MP on a few occasions. One such video (added above) was widely circulated on social media when in January 2020, comic Kunal Kamra had heckled Goswami on a flight.
While the act was criticised by many, Tharoor approved of “teaching the incorrigible what it feels like to be treated that way”.
After the Delhi High Court verdict was announced on Wednesday, many social media users asked Arnab Goswami to apologise to Tharoor for defaming him.
