A Delhi court on Wednesday discharged Congress MP Shashi Tharoor in the case related to his wife Sunanda Pushkar’s death.

Pushkar was found dead in a five-star hotel suite in Delhi on January 17, 2014. The police had charged Tharoor with abetment to suicide and marital cruelty under Sections 306 (abetment of suicide) and 498A (cruelty by husband) of the Indian Penal Code in May 2018.

In a statement on Twitter, Tharoor called the judgement a “significant conclusion to a long nightmare which had enveloped me after the tragic passing of my late wife Sunanda”.

After Pushkar’s death, Republic TV had frequently insinuated that Tharoor had a role to play in the tragedy. The Congress MP had filed a defamation suit against Goswami in Delhi High Court in May 2017.

In September 2020, the Delhi High Court directed Goswami to exercise restraint while reporting on the case.

In their quest to prove Tharoor’s involvement in the case, reporters of Republic TV had been seen hounding the MP on a few occasions. One such video (added above) was widely circulated on social media when in January 2020, comic Kunal Kamra had heckled Goswami on a flight.

While the act was criticised by many, Tharoor approved of “teaching the incorrigible what it feels like to be treated that way”.

I was referring to Arnab's team hounding their targets offline. Here's one example where a Republic 'journalist' is trying to get 'one word' from Shashi Tharoor and remains as focused as Kunal Kamra in her pursuit. pic.twitter.com/z6EgiGnbvL — Karthik 🇮🇳 (@beastoftraal) January 28, 2020

On the contrary: I deplore & condemn what was done to me & therefore approve of teaching the incorrigible what it feels like to be treated that way. — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) January 28, 2020

After the Delhi High Court verdict was announced on Wednesday, many social media users asked Arnab Goswami to apologise to Tharoor for defaming him.

Finally!!!!!



The time has come when Shashi Tharoor is been discharged from a false allegation against him by Delhi HC of murdering Sunanda Pushkar.



All those who have blamed him and did personal attacks on him owe an apology to him, especially Arnab Goswami. @ShashiTharoor pic.twitter.com/6MqGMRPFTq — Akul Jaiswal (@akul_jaiswal) August 18, 2021

