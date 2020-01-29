When Arnab sent his @republic TV thugs to heckle and harass Dr Shashi Tharoor that was journalism but when #kunalkamra meted out similar treatment to India's leading paid Modi bootlicker all hell breaks loose. Wah! pic.twitter.com/MYyvLO2kbg — Rofl Republic 🍋🌶 (@i_theindian) January 28, 2020

The recent incident of comedian Kunal Kamra accosting Republic TV news anchor Arnab Goswami while on a flight from Mumbai to Lucknow has brought to the fore similar incidents of heckling by the crew of Goswami’s channel. In one of the incidents, reporters of Republic TV are seen heckling Congress leader and Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor. “Why are you not answering Republic TV’s questions? Why are you running away like a coward?” The crew can be heard asking the Congress leader these questions while he walks towards his car.

In a bid to establish Tharoor’s role in the death of his wife Sunanda Pushkar, reporters of Republic TV have been recorded on camera, hounding the politician. Pushkar was found dead in a five-star hotel in Delhi in January 2014. In May 2018, the Delhi Police had filed a chargesheet in the case of Sunanda Pushkar’s death. Her husband Tharoor was charged with abetting suicide.

I was referring to Arnab's team hounding their targets offline. Here's one example where a Republic 'journalist' is trying to get 'one word' from Shashi Tharoor and remains as focused as Kunal Kamra in her pursuit. pic.twitter.com/z6EgiGnbvL — Karthik (@beastoftraal) January 28, 2020

Tharoor’s friend Rajan Rao was also accosted by a Republic TV reporter in 2017 for his alleged role in the Sunanda Pushkar case.

Commenting on Kamra’s in-flight video, Tharoor said that “it was time someone gave him (Goswami) a taste of his own medicine”. “I deplore and condemn what was done to me and therefore approve of teaching the incorrigible what it feels like to be treated that way,” the Congress leader said in a tweet.

The truth is that it was time someone gave him a taste of his own medicine. These are the words he regularly uses to berate his innocent victims, except he does so in a hectoring, bullying manner & at higher volume & pitch than @kunalkamra88 does in this video. https://t.co/e94B8WcEtj — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) January 28, 2020

On the contrary: I deplore & condemn what was done to me & therefore approve of teaching the incorrigible what it feels like to be treated that way. — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) January 28, 2020

