Viral Video Watch: On International Dog Day 2021, here are some of the best dog videos from the internet August 26 is celebrated annually as International Dog Day. Scroll Staff An hour ago Smol potato wishing you a happy #InternationalDogDay📹journeyofdonut | IG pic.twitter.com/rRTnQ8C2iJ— 9GAG (@9GAG) August 26, 2021 Victoria Police acknowledges #InternationalDogDay by thanking all the goodest boys and girls of our Dog Squad for all their hard work every day. 🐕🦺 🐾 pic.twitter.com/tq5HYuOzkG— Victoria Police (@VictoriaPolice) August 26, 2021 It's #InternationalDogDay so... Great catch by @marnus3cricket's dog Milo! pic.twitter.com/7yCCpj7cS4— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) August 26, 2021 Happy International Dog Day !!!Celebrating the love of our best friend ❤️ #InternationalDogDay pic.twitter.com/XK3cSTpYpi— K😎u♥s😁h♥i (っ◔◡◔)っ🥳 The elite girl ♥ (@evesiaa) August 26, 2021 “The dog is a gentleman. I hope to go to his heaven not man's."~ Mark Twain #InternationalDogDay pic.twitter.com/aHYPAgcsdk— James Melville 🌸 (@JamesMelville) August 26, 2021 EXPLAINED: Why humans and dogs are the best of friendsProf @Greger_Larson, of @PalaeoBARN, reveals why the two have so much in common.🎬 | @OxfordSparks #InternationalDogDay pic.twitter.com/48D3HMbruc— University of Oxford (@UniofOxford) August 26, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Viral video animals dogs Read Comments