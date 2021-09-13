Around the Web Watch: Karnataka Congress leaders Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar arrive at Assembly on bullock cart The leaders were protesting against rising inflation. Scroll Staff An hour ago #Siddaramaiah, #DKShivakumar set out to attend the monsoon session of the state legislature on a bullock cart in protest against the price rise. DH Video by B H Shivakumar#Karnataka #CongressRead: https://t.co/NDmZ8haL5e pic.twitter.com/8nrVFWNypE— Deccan Herald (@DeccanHerald) September 13, 2021 #KarnatakaOpposing #BJP policies and increase in prices of essential commodities including petro, diesel and LPG prices, @KPCCPresident leaders @siddaramaiah @DKShivakumar arrive to monsoon assembly session in bullock carts @IEBengaluru @IExpressSouth @IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/Evss7P2LM2— Kiran Parashar (@KiranParashar21) September 13, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Congress Karnataka Read Comments