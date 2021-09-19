Around the Web Watch: Over 600,000 white flags in Washington DC pay tribute to lives lost due to Covid-19 The art installation titled ‘In America: Remember’ has been created by Suzanne Brennan. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Saw the photos and had to go see it myself. More than 670,000 white flags are flying on the National Mall memorializing victims of the pandemic. They’ll be out here through October. Stunning and tremendously powerful, sparkling in the evening sunlight. pic.twitter.com/aV8tYt41Ex— Alejandro Alvarez (@aletweetsnews) September 18, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Covid-19 United States