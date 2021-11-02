Around the Web Watch: 2,700-year-old wine press, carved directly into a mountain, discovered in Iraq The wine press is the oldest and one of the largest in what was north Mesopotamia in the ancient world, Reuters reported. Scroll Staff 20 minutes ago The site where the 2,700-year-old wine press has been discovered in Iraq, is composed of 14 basins, shaped in squares and circles, and carved into the stone of the mountain itself, located in what was once north Mesopotamia pic.twitter.com/oSfwa7DIqp— Reuters (@Reuters) November 2, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Iraq History Read Comments