#WATCH | Transgender folk dancer of Jogamma heritage and the first transwoman President of Karnataka Janapada Academy, Matha B Manjamma Jogati receives the Padma Shri award from President Ram Nath Kovind. pic.twitter.com/SNzp9aFkre — ANI (@ANI) November 9, 2021

Matha Jogati is a renowned practitioner of Jogati Nritya, a ritual folk dance performed by a group of women called jogappas. Here are some of her performances.

