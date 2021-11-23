Around the Web Watch: Car crashes through barrier and falls on road below as driver tries to save monkey’s life The accident took place in Himachal Pradesh. All the occupants of the car are safe. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago car skids off an elevated road and comes crashing down into a parking lot below in dramatic visuals that have emerged from Shimla in Himachal Pradesh. This happened after a monkey came in front of the vehicle and the driver lost control in an attempt to save the animal's life. pic.twitter.com/deywh9B6Q0— Mohammad Ghazali (@ghazalimohammad) November 21, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. cars accidents Read Comments