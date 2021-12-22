Around the Web Watch: Bottles fall off shelves at liquor store as 6.2-magnitude earthquake hits northern California Videos recorded by local residents showed lamp posts on the streets shaking as well as the contents of cupboards tumbling out. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Footage shows bottles fall off liquor store shelves as a strong earthquake hit the Northern California coast.The 6.2-magnitude quake was centered offshore about 210 miles from San Francisco. The nearest population center, Eureka, is about 45 miles north. https://t.co/zmyBPmOsQ0 pic.twitter.com/Jm5LKnUBDc— ABC News (@ABC) December 21, 2021 Here’s my kitchen. #earthquake #ferndaleca pic.twitter.com/FjxhVxht7w— Caroline Titus (@caroline95536) December 20, 2021 Fortuna, California saw significant shaking and some minor damage as a result of the 6.2 magnitude earthquake that occurred just off the coast. Here is what those few short moments were like when the ground started moving! pic.twitter.com/KsebG5qkxZ— WeatherNation (@WeatherNation) December 21, 2021 A magnitude 6.2 earthquake hit Northern California on Monday, bringing significant shaking but likely minimal damage to the sparsely populated area. https://t.co/B0FhAtEIAO pic.twitter.com/JAzNEL7GAw— USA TODAY (@USATODAY) December 21, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. California earthquake