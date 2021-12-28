Viral Video Watch: Man gets off two-wheeler and breaks into a dance at traffic signal in Kalyan, Maharashtra This is not the first time Subodh Londhe has danced in traffic. Scroll Staff An hour ago When the signal is Red 🔴 and you can't help but dance 🕺📸: IG/londhesubodh pic.twitter.com/RQfvia7EJb— Nigel D'Souza (@Nigel__DSouza) December 28, 2021 View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🖤shubh🖤 (@londhesubodh) View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🖤shubh🖤 (@londhesubodh) View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🖤shubh🖤 (@londhesubodh) Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Dance Mumbai Viral Video