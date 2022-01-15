Around the Web Watch: Army Day observed with parades and performances in New Delhi Army Day commemorates Field Marshal KM Cariappa’s taking over as the first Indian Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army on January 15, 1949. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago #WATCH | Parade underway at Cariappa Parade Ground in New Delhi to mark Army Day. pic.twitter.com/AVBifoSYsK— ANI (@ANI) January 15, 2022 #WATCH | Delhi: Indian Army’s Parachute Regiment commandos marching during the Army Day Parade in the new digital combat uniform of the Indian Army. This is the first time that the uniform has been unveiled in public. pic.twitter.com/j9D18kNP8B— ANI (@ANI) January 15, 2022 WATCH | Chief of Armed Forces - General Manoj Mukund Naravane (Army), Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari (Air Force), and Admiral R Hari Kumar (Navy) pay obeisance at the National War Memorial in Delhi to mark Army Day. pic.twitter.com/NTre9b7lcH— ANI (@ANI) January 15, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. army india