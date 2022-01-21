Around the Web Watch: 19-year-old Zara Rutherford, youngest woman to fly solo, lands after five-continent flight She has covered a distance of more than 50,000 kilometers across 52 nations since August 18, 2021. Scroll Staff 40 minutes ago VIDEO: 🇧🇪🇬🇧 Teenage pilot Zara Rutherford lands in Belgium after completing a record-breaking 52-country, five-continent flight around the world.The 19-year-old British-Belgian has become the youngest woman to circumnavigate the planet flying solo pic.twitter.com/8VhMtxeJPY— AFP News Agency (@AFP) January 20, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Pilots women