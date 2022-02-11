Viral Video Watch: In Haridwar, groom is surprised by voting request from the chief minister of another state Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan was campaigning in Uttarakhand. Scroll Staff An hour ago #WATCH Haridwar, Uttarakhand | Madhya Pradesh CM and BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chauhan while holding a door-to-door campaign in Jwalapur Assembly constituency met a groom and requested to vote for BJP pic.twitter.com/rdnlGCElHq— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) February 10, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. elections wedding